The Russian Sports Ministry has revealed that the BRICS Games will be staged in June next year - just one month before the start of the Olympics in Paris.

Russian city Kazan has been chosen as host of the event that is expected to be participated by member nations of BRICS - a political alliance comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

A tentative programme featuring 22 sports has also been approved by the Russian Sports Ministry, with competition due to be staged across 12 venues in Kazan, but details on the disciplines have yet to be revealed.

The plans for the Games were announced in a report by Russia’s official state news agency TASS after the country’s Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin participated in a meeting with his counterparts from BRICS members in South Africa.

"Under the current conditions, the role of BRICS in helping to resolve global issues, including in sports, is growing," said Matytsin.

"Our association remains an example of true multilateralism and respect for each other.

"We consistently stand for the comprehensive strengthening of friendly sports ties with the BRICS countries - based on the principles of equality, lack of discrimination, mutual respect and equal admission of athletes to competitions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the idea of staging the BRICS Games ©Getty Images

"Now more than ever it is important to strengthen our cooperation in the BRICS, to develop new formats of interstate sports events."

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his Government in May to submit proposals for organising the multi-sport event.

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations President Francesco Ricci Bitti has warned Russia against any "very contentious" plans to stage rebel events outside of the Olympic Movement

According to TASS, Matytsin stressed that the BRICS Games were not alternative competitions and would not unsettle the global sporting calendar.

The Russian Sports Minister also backed plans by South Africa to create a "BRICS Sports Charter" and said there were also proposals to stage other BRICS events.

"The BRICS Sports Charter will set out the basic principles for the development of sports in the area of association," said Matytsin.

"Cooperation in individual sports opens up broad prospects.

"To this end, we propose to consider the possibility of establishing BRICS championships and professional leagues."

Russia's Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has reportedly stressed the BRICS Games were not alternative competitions ©Getty Images

Russia has previously spoke about plans to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Games.

SCO is another intergovernmental organisation which comprises of Russia, China, India and Pakistan as well as the Central Asian former Soviet states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Rebel events competing with the Olympic Games is a nightmare scenario for the International Olympic Committee IOC, especially if global superpowers like Russia and China are involved.

Discussions over hosting events outside of the Olympic Movement were regularly on the agenda in Russia when the country’s athletes were largely frozen out of international sport in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The IOC recommended in March that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

A decision on participation for Paris 2024 has yet to be made but International Federations have been divided in their response to the IOC’s change in stance.

Russia has already held a Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics replacement event in Khanty-Mansiysk, attended by five countries.

A multi-sport event known as the Friendship Games was organised by the Soviet Union and eight of its allies in 1984 after the country boycotted the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.