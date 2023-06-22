International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said he fears international sport will turn into the "Games of Political Bloc A" and the "Games of Political Bloc B".

The German, speaking at today's Extraordinary IOC Session which was called to expel the International Boxing Association, was responding to Russia's threats to stage its own events as rivals to the Olympics.

Russia remains angry at being frozen out of international sport following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as although the IOC has softened its stance the country thinks it doesn't go far enough.

A recommendation from the IOC Executive Board says individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to compete as neutrals, if they are not a member of the military or in open support of Vladimir Putin's war.

Ukraine has called for the outright ban of Russia to be reinstated - and will not allow its athletes to compete against any neutrals.

But Moscow believes the banning of its flag, symbols and national anthem is unacceptable.

Rebel events competing with the Olympic Games is a nightmare scenario for the IOC, especially if global superpowers like Russia and China are involved.

Russia has proposed setting up events with the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"The Russian Government accuses us of acting against our political neutrality, while at the same time this very same Government is shamelessly trying to put together fully politicised sport competitions," said Bach.

"If these divisive political forces would succeed with their efforts to decide which athlete can compete in which competition, then we will end up with sport competitions only among athletes from like-minded political blocs.

Thomas Bach fears events such as the World Friendship Games could rival the Olympics ©Getty Images

"The Games of Political Bloc A, the Games of Political Bloc B.

"And probably separate Games for those countries who do not want to align themselves in one way or another.

"In such politicised sport, universal Olympic Games will no longer be possible.

"In such politicised sport, World Championships, in the true sense of the word, will no longer be possible.

"This politicisation would be the weaponisation of sport.

"This goes against everything sport and we in the Olympic Movement are standing for."

A multi-sport event known as the Friendship Games was organised by the Soviet Union and eight of its allies in 1984 after the country boycotted the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

In 1986, CNN founder Ted Turner launched the Goodwill Games, which were briefly seen as being a serious rival to the IOC.

Indonesia launched the Games of New Emerging Forces which held two editions in the 1960s as an Olympic rival.