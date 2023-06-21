France has claimed that geopolitics is behind the current crisis in boxing, which is set to see the International Federation expelled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at a crucial vote tomorrow.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has overseen the running of the sport at Olympic level since 1946 when France, along with England, was one of the two founding members.

But the governing body, whose President is Russian Umar Kremlev, was barred from organising the tournament at Tokyo 2020 due to problems with its governance, finances and its referee and judging.

That ban has since been extended to next year's Olympics in Paris and earlier this month the IOC Executive Board called an Extraordinary Session, to be held remotely tomorrow, to vote on its recommendation to de-recognise IBA.

World Boxing, a breakaway group described by IBA as a "rogue organisation", is hoping to fill the void and lead the campaign to ensure that the sport remains on the programme for Los Angeles 2028 having so far not had its place confirmed.

But so far, only two countries, the US and Switzerland, have committed to joining it, although World Boxing has claimed it "is currently processing a series of membership applications from National Federations".

French Boxing Federation President Dominique Nato has revealed that they have yet to decide on whether to join World Boxing.

French Boxing Federation President Dominique Nato has claimed that the sport is currently at the centre of a "US-Russian war" ©Getty Images

"We will wait for the IOC to make its arrangements," Nato told French newspaper L’Equipe.

"We are the host country of the Games, we don't have to rush.

"We have to see how it will turn out.

"The landscape is not clear enough to take definitive options.

"We don't want to be collateral victims of the US-Russian war.

"It's a complicated situation.

"The question is how to keep our place on the Olympic programme.

"You don't have to rush."

World Boxing claimed it "has experienced a significant increase in enquiries following the recent announcement by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee to recommend it withdraws recognition of the International Boxing Association".

The fledging body has announced plans to increase representation on its Interim Executive Board and establish two new committees to oversee sport and commercial development.

A group of 13 men and women from 11 countries have been invited to join the Technical Sport Committee which includes referees and judges, technical officials, coaches, administrators and people with competition management experience.

So far, eight members have confirmed they will join the Committee and five others have been invited.

The first meeting will be at the start of July, but no other details about the individuals set to make up the Committee have been released.

World Boxing has been set up as a rival body to IBA, headed by Russian Umar Kremlev, and has announced plans to expand ©IBA

The Marketing and Commercial Development Committee, also set to meet for the first-time next month, will be made-up of four men and women with expertise in marketing and branding, sponsorship, sports administration and business development.

In addition to the creation of the new Committees, it was agreed that two new places will be made available on the Interim Executive Board of World Boxing.

National Federations have been asked to nominate candidates and the two new members will be announced in July.

Current members include Tyson Lee, President of USA Boxing, and Boris van der Vorst, the Dutchman blocked twice last year from standing against Kremlev to head IBA.

There are also representatives from Britain, Sweden, Germany, the Philippines and New Zealand.

In addition, athletes are represented by Lauren Price, Britain’s Olympic middleweight champion, and America’s Richard Torrez Jr, the Tokyo 2020 super-heavyweight silver medallist.