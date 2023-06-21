Germany name Olympic and world champions as Kraków-Małopolska 2023 flagbearers

Three-time Olympic canoe sprint champion Max Rendschmidt and beach handball world champion Isabel Kattner are set to carry Germany's flag at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games Opening Ceremony here.

The pair were selected by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) Board of Directors.

Rendschmidt won the men's K2 and K4 1,000 metres titles at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and added a K4 500m gold at Tokyo 2020.

He is a five-time canoe sprint world champion, and has earned silver medals at the last two European Games in the K2 1,000m at Baku 2015 and K4 500m at Minsk 2019.

Rendschmidt said it is a "great honour" to be named as flagbearer alongside Kattner.

Kattner is a member of Germany's all-conquering women's beach handball team who are reigning European, world and World Games champions.

Beach handball is making its European Games debut at Kraków-Małopolska 2023, and Germany have won two and lost one of their group stage matches to set-up a quarter-final against hosts Poland.

Kattner said she is "very happy, grateful and honoured" to be selected.

Bei der Eröffnungsfeier der #EuropeanGames2023 in Krakau (Polen) werden Max Rendschmidt (Kanu-Rennsport) und Isabel Kattner (Beachhandball) das @TeamD als gemeinsame Fahnenträger*innen ins Henryk-Reyman-Stadion führen. #WeAreUnity 🇩🇪🥳 pic.twitter.com/qj1NuEYpXG — DOSB (@DOSB) June 21, 2023

Germany's Chef de Mission Olaf Tabor, a DOSB Board member for competitive sports, explained the selections.

"With Max Rendschmidt and Isabel Kattner, we have two flag bearers who belong to the absolute world elite of their sports," he said.

"They are excellent ambassadors not only for canoe racing and beach handball, but for all of German sport and Team D.

"The European Games combine Olympic and non-Olympic sports like few other major sporting events.

"It was important to us to express this sporting diversity with our flag bearers.

"That's why I'm particularly happy about the choice of Max and Isabel and I'm sure that they will both do an excellent job."

The Opening Ceremony is due to be held today at the Henryk Reyman Stadium.

Germany has named a team of 287 athletes for Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

The nation was fourth on the medals table at Baku 2015 with 16 golds, and seventh at Minsk 2019 with seven victories.