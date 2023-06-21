Von Arnim calling on ITF to change rules so Nadal can compete at Paris 2024

Rafael Nadal's hopes of a potential swansong at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is being denied by the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) rules that has received criticism from one member federation President.

The 37-year-old Nadal has announced his plans to retire next year and it is thought that the Spaniard had hoped to bow out at Roland Garros, where the Paris 2024 tennis competitions will be held.

It is also where he won a record 14 French Open titles.

However, under current ITF rules he is forbidden from entering because he will not have played in the last two editions of the Davis Cup.

"That is the rule," German Tennis Federation President Dietloff von Arnim told City A.M.

"Why do we make it so difficult?

"Rafa is thinking about playing in Paris.

"Make it easy for them to play there.

"They want to play.

"We have to change the rules.

"I'm not sitting on the board or the Olympic Committee but I think we should discuss it."

Nadal won men's singles Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and finished fourth at Rio 2016 but did not compete at London 2012 or Tokyo 2020.

He also won the doubles title at Rio 2016 alongside Marc López.

Von Arnim is standing against current ITF President David Haggerty in next year's elections and has said that he would look to change the rules to allow Nadal to play at the Games.

He is also eager to see athletes be able to earn ranking points at the Olympic tennis tournaments.

Dietloff von Arnim is aiming to run for the ITF Presidency next year and has said he would change the eligibility rules for Olympic tennis if successful ©Getty Images

"If I can still do so I would surely do it, and think about points for the Olympics, because I think from the players point of view it’s not fair," he said.

"We should make it easy for the players to play and take the obstacles away.

"Let them play, make it easy for them.

"We have to make all of our decisions understandable to the players and support their point of view.

"[Tokyo 2020 champion] Sascha [Zverev] came to me and said 'can you please explain to me why I did not get points at the Olympics?'

"I think it’s so important that tennis is played at the Olympics.

"The players love it, we love it for the promotion of the game.

"But why did Sascha not get points?

"Why don't we do that?

"We are the ITF, we have to talk to the ATP, and let's make a fair adjustment that players get points.

"Sascha was not happy at all."

Tennis at Paris 2024 is set to take place from July 27 to August 4 next year.