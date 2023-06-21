The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has revealed further details of its plans to show the European Games for the first time in Kraków and the Małopolska region here, with more than 1,000 hours of linear television coverage expected and 1,500 hours on its digital streaming platform.

Exclusive media rights for the European Games were secured by the EBU last year, covering the 2023 and 2027 editions.

It was announced earlier this month Kraków-Małopolska 2023 was set to be provided in 50 countries across Europe and the Americas under the EBU's deal, and the addition of IMFA in Thailand as a contracted broadcaster has taken this spread across three continents.

In addition to more than 1,000 hours of linear television coverage shown by EBU members and other broadcasters, the EBU has planned a free-to-watch europeangames.tv digital platform showing more than 1,500 hours of live and on demand content.

The europeangames.tv digital platform is set to offer more than 1,500 hours of coverage at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games ©EBU

Glen Killane, the executive director of European Sport which is owned and operated by the EBU, believes the partnership will ensure the European Games are readily available to watch.

"The EBU and our members are thrilled to be part of the 2023 European Games which will offer thousands of European athletes the opportunity to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympic Games," he said.

"This is Eurovision Sport's first involvement in the European Games and with that we will bring unparalleled exposure across our member and partner market-leading TV, radio and online platforms which will also be complemented by our own free-to-view European Games platform, meaning the public won't miss out on any of their favourite events."

European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos concurred that he hopes the broadcasting deal will expand the reach of the European Games.

EOC President Spyros Capralos, right, insisted "we want as many fans as possible to be able to watch and enjoy the action" ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

"The EOC is delighted that our agreement with the EBU will see the European Games 2023 broadcast to over 40 countries around the world," the Greek International Olympic Committee member said.

"This is Europe’s premier biggest multi-sport event, and we want as many fans as possible to be able to watch and enjoy the action.

"The motto of these Games is 'We Are Unity' and I know that Europe will be united in following the world-class sport, whether that is on the television, on the radio or via the EBU’s free-to-air European Games platform online.

"The EBU are valuable partners for the EOC and we look forward to continuing working with them in the future."

The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games is due to formally start at today's Opening Ceremony, although competition began yesterday in athletics and beach handball and is due to run until July 2.

Approximately 7,000 athletes are set to compete across 29 sports.