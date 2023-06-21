The Los Angeles Metro has highlighted 15 transport projects which it hopes to implement in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

A list of 209 projects "which could prove advantageous when the Olympic Games return" was originally published but it has now been whittled down to a more "manageable" number, according to Urbanize.

Plans include extra bus-only lanes with Metro looking to double its fleet of vehicles to around 850 during the Games.

Key transport hubs near event venues could also be enhanced to handle crowds, with features including temporary platforms, overcrossings and portable ramps.

Fifteen projects have been targeted for completion before Los Angeles 2028 ©Metro

Another focus is "first mile, last mile" which will encourage people to walk or bike the start or end of their journeys, as well as designing the route network for the Games.

Improvements to light rail and opening up the streets to arts, culture and recreation is also planned, as well as "regional mobility hubs".

The Inglewood Transit Connector, which will provide access to Los Angeles 2028 venue SoFi Stadium, is another of the 15 targets.

The 1.6-mile project will connect the K Line Downtown Inglewood stop with the venue which is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, football, and archery at Los Angeles 2028.