Rotterdam will strengthen its position as a "sports city" by hosting the inaugural edition of the European Para Championships (EPC), an official has said.

Faouzi Achbar, the alderman for sport of the Municipality of Rotterdam, is looking forward to the multi-sport event in the Dutch city between August 8 and 20.

Cycling, archery, badminton, wheelchair tennis, boccia, goalball, wheelchair basketball, judo, shooting and taekwondo are all set to feature at the EPC.

"Rotterdam is a city with opportunities for everyone," said Achbar.

"For young and old, whether you were born here or not.

"This is also reflected in the events we have already organised in Rotterdam.

"I was told that Rotterdam stuck its neck out to the international federation to combine the World Table Tennis Championships with the World Para Table Tennis Championships back in 2011.

"But Rotterdam has also already hosted the 2016 Para Triathlon World Cup, the 2018 Sitting Volleyball World Cup and the 2019 Wheelchair Basketball European Championships.

"And for 15 years, Rotterdam has proudly hosted the wheelchair tennis tournament that takes place simultaneously as part of the ABN Amro Open."

Rotterdam is due to stage the first-ever European Para Championships in August ©European Para Championships

Achbar believes hosting this latest high-profile event will add a new dimension to his city's portfolio.

"The combination of multiple Paralympic sports at the European Para Championships brings attention to Paralympic sport in the city, and strengthens Rotterdam," he said.

"Both in the image of our city, and in the further future of being an even more inclusive city.

"And that is why it is fantastic that we can host this first edition."

Achbar added that embracing Paralympic sports proves that "everyone matters".

"Moreover, for every influential sports city, in my view, organising a complex multi-sport event like the EPC strengthens its international position as a sports city," he said.

"This leads to chances of allocation of beautiful, impactful events in the future.

"Thus, time and again, a stage for athletes, and a platform for socially relevant developments is available."

Faouzi Achbar added that embracing Paralympic sports proves that "everyone matters" ©EPC

Achbar said he was proud The Netherlands would be hosting the first edition of the EPC, with work already underway to find hosts in the future.

"It shows that in The Netherlands we think it is important that everyone is allowed and able to participate," he said.

"The strength of the European Championships lies in the combination of small and big sports into one big event, and the guarantee that all sports are broadcasted.

"Very smart to apply that bundling to Paralympic sports as well...

"This will give the performances of the participating athletes the stage they deserve.

"I'm sure the public will be impressed by the performances that will be made.

"And I hope it will inspire them to take up their own challenges."