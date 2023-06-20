Griezmann claims will exert "extraordinary pressure" to be allowed to play at Paris 2024

Star forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed he will exert "extraordinary pressure" to be allowed to play for France at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, if he is called up to the squad.

The 32-year-old Atlético Madrid player is a huge name in European football and won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

Any participation at Paris 2024 would be reliant on Atlético releasing him for the tournament, but big clubs are often reluctant to let their most valuable players appear at the Olympics due to fears of injury and burnout.

Only three players above the age of 23 are allowed in men's Olympic squads and 24-year-old forward Kylian Mbappé, considered one of the best players in the world, has also said he wants to play.

"It would be a dream for me," said Griezmann on the possibility of playing at Paris 2024.

"I haven't spoken about it with my club.

"But if I'm called, I'll put extraordinary pressure on them to let me do it."

Antoine Griezmann won the World Cup in 2018 and is the sixth most expensive player of all time ©Getty Images

A problem for Griezmann and others hoping to play in the Olympics is that Euro 2024 is also scheduled next year in Germany, between June 14 and July 14.

The men's Olympic tournament is then planned from July 24 to August 9.

"If I have the level, I want to go as far as possible and never stop," Griezmann said.

"It would have to be taken away from me, I would have to be released."

In 2019, Griezmann left Atlético to sign for Barcelona for €120 million (£102 million/$131 million), making him the sixth most expensive player of all time.

He re-joined Atlético in 2022 and has been capped 121 times by France.