The President of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) could now lead the organisation for up to nine years after officials approved changes to its regulations.

The initial term of office for the WADA President and vice-president has been extended from three to six years, with the possibility of a further three year extension.

Poland’s Witold Bańka became WADA President in 2020 and could potentially remain in office until 2029 under the changes now ratified.

"This was done in order to accommodate the initial cooling-off period and the formal election process for those positions," a WADA Statement said.

"A possibility for a further and final term of three years (with a full election process) for the role of President and Vice-President has been introduced, harmonizing the total term limit of nine years with term limits for other members of the Board and ExCo members."

Canadian IOC member Richard Pound was the founding head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, who served between 1999 and 2007 ©Getty Images

Since it was founded in 1999, Presidency of WADA has alternated between sports and public authorities.

The founding President was Canada's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Richard Pound, who served until the end of 2007 when he was replaced by former New South Wales Premier John Fahey.

The Australian served until 2013 when he was replaced by another IOC member, Britain's Sir Craig Reedie.

Sir Craig was succeeded at the start of 2020 by Bańka, a World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, who had served as Poland's Minister of Sport for four years until 2019.

Other Board members are initially appointed for three years and are permitted to serve two additional three-year terms.

The change to the Presidential term is part of a governance review which has taken a year to complete.

Two representatives of the WADA Athlete Council are also set to formally join the WADA Board.

Para canoeist Patrick O’Leary, a lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Ireland, and Yan Tan, a medical doctor who represented Belgium at badminton in two Olympics, were elected in March.

They will be formally inducted alongside two members from WADA’s National Anti Doping Organisation Expert advisory Group, South Korea’s Kim Kum-pyoung and Austria’s Michael Cepic.

This increases the complement of WADA Board members from 38 to 42.

"The reforms strengthen the voices and roles of athletes within WADA," the WADA statement continued.

The measures were approved by a “three-week circulatory vote,” and approved by 33 to 1.

Four votes had not been registered by the deadline.

"These reforms are making WADA more efficient, effective, athlete-centered, transparent and independent," WADA director general Olivier Niggli said.

"It is very encouraging to see such broad support for these reforms from our members, who include independents and representatives of athletes, Governments of the world and the sport movement."

