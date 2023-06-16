Ghana to get United Nations training before African Games

Ghana is set to benefit from a United Nations toolkit for sport, development and peace before the 2023 African Games.

The West African nation is also the first to receive the training, according to Ghana News Agency.

According to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative David Wilfred Ochan, Ghana was chosen so it helps the country to build on the legacy of the Games.

According to experts, skills training, volunteerism, employability, and mentorship; physical education, physical activity, and sport; safeguarding, integrity, and human rights; values, social inclusion, and role modelling; awareness and advocacy; and monitoring and evaluation of policies are some areas that needs to be addressed.

A two-day workshop was held at the University of Ghana to train officials on how to implement the toolkit.

The workshop saw all modules being introduced, with a view of developing, implementing, and reviewing policies on sport, development and peace.

The African Games in Ghana is set to be held from March 8 to 23 2024 ©Accra 2023

"This workshop aims to share knowledge, concepts, experiences, good policy practices and recommendations to fully utilize the modules to create effective SDP policies and programs," said Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, director of sports at the University of Ghana.

The African Games was due to be held this year but severe economic crisis in Ghana forced organisers to postpone the event until next year.

It has led to calls for President Nana Akufo-Addo to be removed.

The International Monetary Fund has pledged billions in a bailout with Accra 2023 spokesperson Dan Kwaku Yeboah saying the Ghanaian Government is fully committed to staging the Games..

New dates of March 8 to 23 2024 has been set for the African Games.