Felix urges for better medical support for women in US after Bowie death

Olympic champion Allyson Felix has called on the United States' healthcare system to create a decrease in maternal mortality rates of black people following the death of fellow American runner Tori Bowie.

Bowie, a member of the Rio 2016 gold medal-winning women's 4x100 metres relay team, died last month at the age of 32 due to complications that occurred in childbirth.

Felix was on that team and also suffered from childbirth complications.

The autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office said Bowie was "undergoing labour at the time of her death".

It also states that she could have experienced respiratory distress or eclampsia, a rare condition which can cause seizures.

"The medical community must do its part," seven-time Olympic gold medallist Felix wrote for TIME.

"There are so many stories of women dying who haven't been heard.

"Doctors really need to hear the pain of black women.

"I'm hopeful that things can get better.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We continue to face a black maternal mortality crisis in this country. My heart aches. We have to do more. https://t.co/GNI2zMr1zJ — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) June 13, 2023

"I'm hopeful that Tori, who stood on the podium at Rio, gold around her neck and sweetness in her soul, won't die in vain.

"I would love to have another child.

"That's something that I know for sure.

"But will I be here to raise that child?

"That's a very real concern.

"And that's a terrifying thing.

"This is America, in 2023, and black women are dying while giving birth.

"It's absurd."

Another member of the 2016 relay team, Tiana Maddison, also detailed her experience following Bowie's death.

She went into labour at 26 weeks with a medical advance directive and her will as she was "not at all confident" that she would be coming home.