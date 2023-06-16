Cyclist Gino Mäder has died at the age of 26 after crashing on stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

The Swiss rider was airlifted to a hospital on Thursday (June 15) after crashing with Magnus Sheffield of the United States during the descent of the Albula Pass, falling into a ravine and suffering serious injuries.

While he was resuscitated before being airlifted, his team Bahrain Victorious announced his death today.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder," a statement from Team Bahrain Victorious read.

"On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained.

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26 year old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling. pic.twitter.com/DFhBR4J0mK — UCI (@UCI_cycling) June 16, 2023

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community.

"His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all."

Mäder turned professional in 2019 Team Dimension Data and joined Bahrain Victorious in 2021.

In 2021, the Mäder won stage six of the Giro d'Italia and stage eight at Tour de Suisse.

Bahrain Victorious managing director Milan Erzen spoke about how Mäder "a great person off the bike".

Sending our condolences and a big hug to the friends, family and team-mates of Gino Mäder, who passed away after his crash during yesterday’s Tour de Suisse stage five.



Nobody deserves to die so young, while practising the sport he loved. May he rest in peace. — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 16, 2023

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder," Erzen said.

"His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all.

"Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

"Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team."

Ineos Grenadiers rider Sheffield is in observation after suffering concussion and soft tissue damage.