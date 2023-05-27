National team not participating at Eindhoven Box Cup, says Danish Boxing Association President

Danish Boxing Association (DaBU) have confirmed that its national team is not competing at the 2023 Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands.

A total of 25 teams registered for the Eindhoven Box Cup that started today but only 17 teams were remaining after the draw, according to the Dutch Boxing Federation.

"Danish Boxing Association has no national teams at Eindhoven Box Cup 2023," DaBU President Lars Brovil told insidethegames.

"Boxers from Denmark participation in Eindhoven Box Cup 2023 happens at club level.

"Our Danish national team is preparing for European Games and will travel to Morocco next week for a final training camp."

One team withdrew due to injury and one because of logistics issues as per the Dutch Boxing Federation.

The national boxing governing body of the Netherlands said the International Boxing Association (IBA) were "calling and threatening" teams to withdraw.

It is understood that the rest "bailed out due to immense pressure even after making their way to Eindhoven".

However, there is no clarity on which teams have withdrawn.

Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Cape Verde, Curacao, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Kuwait, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, and Ukraine had initially registered for the tournament.

The IBA warned that the National Federation in the Netherlands will face "repercussions" if they stage the "unsanctioned international event in Eindhoven".

On Monday (May 22), IBA suspended the National Federations of New Zealand, Germany, Sweden and The Netherlands for participating in the breakaway governing body World Boxing.

This suspension deprives the National Federations "of all membership benefits, including hosting of international competitions", according to the IBA.

Boris Van der Vorst, set to step down as Dutch Boxing Federation President to focus on World Boxing, claimed that there is "nothing in the IBA Constitution that states a suspended National Federation cannot host competitions".

World Boxing was launched last month with the aim of saving the sport's place at the Olympic Games.

The new body dismissed as a "rogue" organisation by the IBA has an Interim Executive Board featuring representatives from Germany, Britain, The Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.

USA Boxing is the only National Federation to quit the IBA and announce its intention to join World Boxing.