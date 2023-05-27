Three Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup security guards reportedly remain in jail in the nation four months after being arrested while attempting to resolve a dispute over unpaid wages.

British newspaper The Guardian reported that human rights group Equidem found Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal from Pakistan were allegedly jailed for six months and fined QAR 10,000 (£2,200/$2,700/€2,600).

The three men had been laid off by locally-based private firm Stark Security Services the day after the World Cup final on December 18 last year with months remaining on their contracts.

Equidem's director Mustafa Qadri called for their immediate release and said they were being punished for demanding what they were owed.

"This is the true cost of Fifa’s reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits," Qadri told The Guardian.

Qatar has not commented on the case.

Hundreds of Stark Security workers are reported to have had their contracts terminated early following the conclusion of the World Cup, some of whom have allegedly been deported by Qatar.

Workers spoken to by The Guardian alleged a labour camp was ordered by Stark Security to stop serving food to them after their contracts were terminated, with one claiming they were threatened into leaving accommodation provided.

Approximately 200 employees of the firm were involved in a protest against the mass dismissals in January.

Qatar's treatment of migrant workers on World Cup projects made the tournament one of the most controversial in sporting history ©Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Qatari Government's international media office told The Guardian Stake Security would be penalised after an investigation found it failed to comply with the country's labour laws, but claimed "a resolution was swiftly reached between the company and its employees, whereby the workers were remunerated in full for their services and their contracts were concluded in accordance with their specified terms".

Qatar introduced a one month paid notice period to terminate worker contracts in 2020, but continued heavy criticism of its treatment of migrant workers contributed to making the World Cup one of the most controversial sporting events of all time.

Campaign groups have repeatedly called for FIFA and organisers to compensate migrant workers who suffered abuses working on World Cup projects.

One of the workers in The Guardian's report insisted "FIFA made big money from the World Cup and we deserve our share".

Responding to The Guardian's report, FIFA referred to a statement from March in which it said it is "following up closely on such investigations in contact with the ILO [International Labour Organization] and other counterparts in Qatar and seeks to facilitate discussions at the host country level, to explore available options for remedy.

FIFA has faced calls to compensate migrant workers for abuses in Qatar, and said "cases of non-compliance" with "World Cup standards" are "unacceptable" ©Getty Images

A FIFA spokesperson added to insidethegames: "FIFA is aware of cases where private security companies delivering services for the FIFA World Cup are alleged to have failed to live up to the FIFA World Cup standards.

"We consider any cases of non-compliance with these standards unacceptable and are actively following up on these allegations with our counterparts in Qatar.

"We also know that other entities, such as the International Labour Organisation, are seeking to work with the relevant ministries to that same effect.

"As with any event of this size, private security companies were involved in a range of activities associated with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"FIFA and the Supreme Committee (SC) for Delivery and Legacy implemented a joint due diligence programme with the aim to enforce the SC’s Workers’ Welfare Standards across these activities.

"It is the primary responsibility of the respective companies as well as the Qatari authorities to address any non-compliance, and as FIFA we work to use our leverage with the relevant entities to promote a positive outcome for workers, in line with our human rights commitments and responsibilities under international standards."

FIFA added its Human Rights and Social Responsibility Sub-Committee has begun an "independent assessment" into whether the governing body's steps taken "with regard to access to remedy of workers in the context of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are in line with FIFA’s human rights commitments and responsibilities under relevant international standards".