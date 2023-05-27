A second Iranian athlete in Danial Bozorgi has been provisionally suspended after returning a positive doping test prior to the World Taekwondo Championships here.

Bozorgi had initially been named in Iran's team for the World Championships after testing positive for anabolic androgenic steroids, but is not part of the country's delegation which has arrived in Azerbaijan's capital.

His provisional suspension follows that of his compatriot Reza Kalhor, last year's World Championships men's under-68 kilograms bronze medallist, who tested positive for the same substance.

According to the pro-Islamic Republic Tehran Times, Bozorgi and Kalhor's tests were taken at last month's World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Final in Wuxi.

Bozorgi won a silver medal in the men's under-68kg category in the Chinese city.

World Taekwondo confirmed Bozorgi has been provisionally suspended, but could not expand further on the case.

"Since this is an ongoing case we are not able to provide you with much information at this moment but the athlete has been notified of a positive test result (anabolic androgenic steroids) and provisionally suspended effective from 11 May 2023," it told insidethegames.

"Disposition of the case will be posted on WT [World Taekwondo] website if it is determined that the athlete has committed the anti-doping rule violation, including consequences imposed."

The World Taekwondo Championships in Baku are due to begin on Monday (May 29), running until Sunday (June 4) next week.