Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) President Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has met with his International Olympic Committee counterpart Thomas Bach to discuss the country's hosting of the Asian Winter Games.

Saudi Arabia is due to stage the event for the first time in its history in Trojena following its election at the 41th Olympic Council of Asia General Assembly in October last year.

SOPC vice-president Fahd bin Jalawi, Riyadh 2034 Asian Games chief executive Dalil Bint Nahar, SOPC secretary general Abdulaziz Baeshen, and managing director of sport at Neom Jan Paterson were also present at the meeting.

In addition to updates on Trojena 2029, discussions centred around preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter editions.

Abdulaziz is set to meet with Italian Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malago and several of the country's athletes.

It is expected that best practices will be shared on how to host a Winter Games.

The meeting saw discussions centre around Saudi Arabia's hosting of the Trojena 2029 Asian Winter Games ©SOPC

The Trojena resort is yet to be built but is part of the $500 billion (£448 billion/€510 billion) Neom project spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trojena was the only candidate for the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which have not been held since 2017 as the OCA has struggled to find hosts.

Saudi Arabia, where temperatures rarely drop below eight degrees Celsius except in the Sarawat Mountains, will become the first West Asian country to stage the event.

The resort is set to be powered by renewable energy, and a ski village, luxurious family and wellness facilities, the region's largest freshwater lake, and an interactive nature reserve also feature among the plans.

Trojena 2029 is one of many sporting events due to be hosted in Saudi Arabia in a bid to promote the country on the global stage.

The country has been awarded this year's World Combat Games, the 2025 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and the 2034 Asian Games, and has also hosted numerous professional boxing fights and a Formula One Grand Prix.