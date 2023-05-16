Delta Air Lines has re-launched a daily service connecting Paris and Los Angeles - the next two host cities of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The direct flights will link Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and have been brought back in response to "demand".

A party at the gate was held to celebrate the first departure from LAX to the French capital, which left from the airport's brand new Terminal 3.

Staff in berets served macarons and strawberries covered in chocolate in the presence of special guests.

These included American athletes Athing Mu, the Olympic and world champion over 800 metres, and Paralympic swimming gold medallist Rudy Garcia-Tolson.

Delta signed-up as the inaugural founding partner of Los Angeles 2028 in 2020, when it also became a sponsor of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"This flight is one that we're thrilled about," said Edyth Adedeji, Delta's Los Angeles and Southwest sales director, to Travel and Leisure.

"Everyone loves Paris, and Paris is always a good time.

Delta Air Lines is an official sponsor of Los Angeles 2028 and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee ©Delta Air Lines

"But also, this route is a key and crucial connection point for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"We want to get our athletes there in comfort.

"And of course, 2028 will be here soon, so we will have the opportunity to bring everybody to Los Angeles to check out the Games here."

Garcia-Tolson, a five-time Paralympic medallist, is from Los Angeles.

"LA is my hometown, so to have a flight directly from here to Paris is a game-changer," he said.

"It makes things easier, and traveling as a Paralympian can be challenging enough."

In September, Delta created new integrated logos with the Organising Committee of Los Angeles 2028.

A custom Team USA aircraft was also unveiled in January last year.