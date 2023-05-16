Putin sends congratulatory messages to Russian winners at Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent

Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to the two Russian boxers that won gold medals at the Men’s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent - Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and Sharabutdin Ataev.

Gadzhimagomedov edged past Italy’s third seed Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine 4-3 to win the heavyweight category, while Ataev defeated top seed Loren Alfonso of Azerbaijan 4-1 to win the cruiserweight category.

In a telegram message to Gadzhimagomedov, published by The Kremlin, Putin said: "Dear Muslim Gamzatovich! I congratulate you on your victory in Tashkent.

"Purposefulness, perseverance, self-confidence helped you to succeed, to win the honorary champion title for the second time.

"And of course, your triumph gave moments of sincere joy and pride to all Russian boxing fans.

"I wish you new sports achievements and all the best."

Meanwhile, the telegram message to Ataev, also published by The Kremlin read: "Dear Sharabutdin Zairbekovich! Please accept our congratulations on your victory at the World Championships in Uzbekistan.

Sharabutdin Ataev, right, claimed the cruiserweight crown at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Tashkent ©IBA

"A bright, talented representative of the national boxing school, in a fight with serious opponents you showed an iron will, perfected technique and perfectly coped with the task, deservedly climbed to the highest step of the podium.

"I sincerely wish you continued success and all the best."

Four more Russian boxers - Edmond Khudoyan, Dmitry Dvali, Vsevolod Shumkov and Imam Khataev - won bronze medals.

In October last year, the IBA announced that Russian and Belarusian boxers could compete with their national symbols, and under their own flag.

Last week Russian judoka Arman Adamian, competing as a neutral, won gold in the men’s under-100 kilograms category at the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Afterwards Putin congratulated him on his success saying Adamian had "convincingly confirmed your leadership qualities, demonstrated your character and will, and wrote a bright page in the victorious chronicle of the national judo school."