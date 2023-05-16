Sports Ministers in the European Union (EU) have lined up to reiterate their opposition to Russian and Belarusian athletes returning to international sport - but a combined boycott of Paris 2024 is not on the table.

The issue was discussed at a gathering of EU Sports Ministers in Brussels under the topic "Respect for Human Rights in International Sports Events".

"A number of Ministers took the floor to express solidarity for Ukraine and emphasise their strong opposition to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in major international sports events such as the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games," a statement following the meeting said.

It follows the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommending in April that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to competition, if they are not openly in support of the invasion of Ukraine or affiliated to the military.

This relaxed the stance the IOC put forward when Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February 2022, which called for an outright ban.

A number of sports have adopted the new IOC guidelines and announced pathways for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return.

The International Olympic Committee and its President Thomas Bach relaxed its stance on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing ©Getty Images

In May, a joint statement signed by 36 Sports Ministers from around the world said that "Russia must not be allowed to use sport to legitimise its barbaric and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine".

Jakob Forssmed, the Sports Minister of Sweden which currently holds the EU's rotating Presidency, said the IOC should reconsider its stance.

"I do think that the International Olympic Committee, they really risk a trust issue here if they are not listening, and also making sure that no Russian athletes can represent Russia in any way at the Olympics," he told AP.

When asked if the EU could consider a bloc boycott of Paris 2024, Forssmed said: "We're not there."

But he said the IOC's recommendation that no athletes with military connections compete could be unfeasible.

"They are often Governmentally employed or they are state sponsored, or they were even employed by the army," he said.

"So that makes it very, very difficult."

The Lithuanian delegation said that sports which have allowed Russians to compete have "disregarded the human rights of Ukrainian athletes".

"Amidst Russia's war of aggression, we must protect the human rights of the Ukrainian athletes, ensuring that their dignity, values and mental health are safeguarded, as well as protecting their right to participate in sports without hindrance," a statement said.

"We must also respect the rights of a large majority of athletes who do not wish to participate in international sports events with representatives of aggressors.

"Our firm position on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the competitions has not changed and we are convinced that national sports federations and athletes should take more active steps.

"We should encourage them to sign joint declarations against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sport competitions and distribute these declarations to their international organisations and the International Olympic Committee, as well as to invite them to express their position in sport forums and assemblies."

Ireland's Sports Minister Thomas Byrne told Spin he was concerned about Russia and Belarus using sport to "promote their state".

Lithuania released a strongly-worded statement calling for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes ©Getty Images

He said the country would not support "any facilitation" of athletes returning as neutrals as the "conditions had not been met".

Andriy Chesnokov, the Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, was involved in the discussions in Brussels.

Ukraine proposed to the EU that a "joint agenda" could be drawn up on youth policy.

"A joint agenda on youth policy between Ukraine and the European Union is necessary for the implementation of common priorities, the exchange of successful practices and tools in this area," the country's Sports Ministry said.

"This will allow Ukrainian youth to have greater access to EU programmes and instruments that contribute to their development and support in our country."

A policy debate was held about the need to promote young people within EU societies, with a focus on young Ukrainians.

A resolution to review the representation of EU countries in the World Anti-Doping Agency was passed.