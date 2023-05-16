Casa Italia at Paris 2024 set for historic pavilion used by de Coubertin

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) is to use a building where Pierre de Coubertin celebrated the revival of the Olympic Games as the "Casa Italia" hospitality headquarters at Paris 2024.

The Pré Catelan, a mid 19th century pavilion in the Bois de Boulogne will also showcase preparations for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

"In this place, Baron Pierre de Coubertin’s intuition about the Olympic Games was celebrated as a brilliant, far-sighted idea," CONI President Giovanni Malago said.

"I have come to Paris several times to make inspections, we have seen different places but from the beginning, I thought that Pré Catelan was not only the best place for Casa Italia, but ‘the’ place."

Built in 1856, Pré Catelan is only five minutes away from the Champs Elysées in the heart of Paris.

In 2024 Casa Italia will take the theme "ensemble" and will feature displays promoting Milan Cortina 2026.

"Today is also an occasion to celebrate our Games, they will be special because for the first time in history two cities are involved, Milan and Cortina," Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier insisted.

"In this scenario, Casa Italia is an extraordinary communication and marketing platform for those who have decided to accompany us on this journey, we will be present at Casa Italia, in Pré Catelan, to launch the Milano-Cortina Olympics."

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are scheduled to open on February 6 2026.

"Once the Paris Games are over, it will really be our turn, there are one thousand days left until our Olympic Games," Varnier added.

"It seems like a lot but it is not, I can assure you."

The announcement was made in the Sicilian Theatre at the Italian Embassy in Paris.

Organisers say Casa Italia "will bring the value of ensemble by means of art, architecture, design, and hospitality, celebrating athletes in a context where each element will be able to tell how the fraternal utopia can become a tangible reality, thanks especially to the Olympics."

The Casa Italia at Paris 2024 will also be used to promote the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina ©Getty Images

Works from contemporary Italian artists including Riccardo Previdi, Julie Polidoro, Fabio Viale, Marinella Senatore and Patrick Tuttofuoco are to decorate the venue during the Games.

The "Casa Italia" concept had been introduced for the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and has now become an important part of CONI’s activities at the Games.

"We have come a long way since Los Angeles 1984," admitted Malago.

"I am thinking in particular of the most recent editions, in Tokyo and Beijing, in a surreal context we were able to provide a safe refuge to our athletes, technicians, federations and the companies that have invested in us.

"Casa Italia is an example of the committee’s true excellence."

In 2024, the catering is to be in association with Maison LENÔTRE, a renowned Parisian patisserie.

"The great Paris 2024 event is approaching and I’m very fortunate to be associated with a great country like Italy," Maison LENÔTRE chief executive Olivier Voarick said.

"We have the ambition to unite the two best gastronomies in the world, we want to organise the most beautiful Casa Italia of any Olympics."

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled to open on July 26 and continue until August 11.