World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam has claimed the anti-doping testing samples from 2022 are an example of the organisation's "commitment to ensuring clean sport".

Last year saw a total of 5,835 samples collected from 1,428 individual athletes, representing 101 countries across swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

Samples included 3,766 urine and 2,069 blood tests.

"This year's testing numbers demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring clean sport and fair competitions for all aquatics athletes in all aquatic sports," said Al-Musallam.

"Through our partnership with the ITA and the leadership of the World Aquatics Integrity Unit (AQUI), we continue to ensure that state-of-the-art independent testing methods are in place to combat doping and ensure our waters are clean.

"All athletes deserve a level playing field."

Husain Al-Musallam says he believes World Aquatics' testing figures show its commitment to clean sport ©Getty Images

Female athletes accounted for 50.7 per cent of tests while Europe was the majority continent with 56.6 per cent.

The Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa were represented by percentages of 21.6, 10.9, 7.7, and 3.17, respectively.

The AQUI claims that the war in Ukraine has caused little disruption to the testing programme.

The biggest difference is seen in Russia as the overall number of blood tests decreased by 16 per cent compared to 2021, with just 293 tests being carried out.

"These testing figures for Russian and Belarusian athletes are significant given that these athletes did not compete in any World Aquatics competitions in 2022 and as compared against the increase in testing during the prior year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo," said AQIU chair Miguel Cardenal Carro.

"The AQIU has been steadfast in its mission to ensure clean competition in all aquatics events, and particular attention has been placed to ensure that no gaps in testing take place during the ongoing war in Ukraine."