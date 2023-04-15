Australia expects to send a team of up to 150 student-athletes to the postponed Chengdu 2021 International University Sport Federation World University Games, which are due to start on July 28.

Carrie Graf, the former Olympic and seven-times Women's National Basketball League Championship-winning coach, has been appointed as the Chef de Mission for UniSport Australia.

Graf is looking forward to leading the entire Australian delegation at the FISU flagship event in Chengdu.

"The World University Games is a great opportunity for student-athletes to compete at the elite level in a multi-sports event," said Graf.

Mark Sinderberry, the UniSport Australia chief executive, added: "The coming months will be a crucial time for athletes with their sights set on Chengdu with many sports conducting their national championships or selection trials during this time."

Leonz Eder, the FISU Acting President, says that he is convinced Chengdu will host a "great Games" ©FISU

Australia first competed at the FISU Summer World University Games at Tokyo in 1967, and has been a consistent participant in the event ever since, with the exception of the 1975 edition in Rome.

During that time Australian athletes have established an impressive record, winning a total of 186 medals at the Games.

COVID-19 concerns caused the postponement of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games to 2022, and again to this year.

The Games are now scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

Last month FISU Acting President Leonz Eder said following a heads of delegations meeting in the city: "I'm more than convinced that Chengdu is ready to host a great Games."