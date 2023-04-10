Two athletes have been stripped of their World Games gold medals after failing drugs tests during the event in Birmingham in Alabama last year.

Italian Muay Thai fighter Sveva Melillo has lost her gold from the women's under-54 kilograms category after testing positive for canrenone, a banned diuretic and masking agent.

The decision, announced by the International World Games Association and the International Testing Agency which ran the doping programme in Birmingham, means Ashley Thiner of the United States has been promoted to gold.

Laura Burgos of Mexico wins silver and Yolanda Schmidt of Australia gets bronze.

Canadian lacrosse player Madalyn Baxter also failed a test for canrenone and will lose her gold from the women's tournament.

However, the rest of the Canadian team will not be punished and their gold medal will stand.

Elsewhere, powerlifter Francesca Parrello, also from Italy, tested positive for methandriol, a steroid, after winning bronze in the women's heavyweight category.

She has been stripped of her medal which has been reallocated to Cicera Tavares of Brazil.

A lacrosse player was among the three positives ©Getty Images

The governing bodies in the concerned sports may now opt to impose bans on the athletes.

"The IWGA anti-doping operations at the World Games 2022 in co-operation with the International Testing Agency are a successful prove of the World Games being a clean multi-sport event at the very highest performance level," said IWGA Executive Committee member Volker Bernardi, who is responsible for anti-doping.

"The World Games are clean Games.

"The results of our testing operations showing three positives out of 332 total tests between 6 and 17 July 2022 is a true record of success.

"IWGA acknowledges particularly the work together in a high competence medical and anti-doping team in Birmingham including the ITA team, the IWGA Medical and Anti-Doping Committees and their respective on-site units, as also confirmed by the World Anti-Doping Agency independent observer report earlier."