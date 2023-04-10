Australian Taekwondo has signed a sponsorship deal with martial arts retailer Fight HQ.

The two-year partnership is worth more than AUD$250,000 (£134,000/$166,000/€153,000) and will see Fight HQ become the official retail partner of Australian Taekwondo.

It will also provide the KPNP protection scoring system (PSS) and technical support at all Australian Taekwondo national events and competitions.

"Partnering with a brand and business like Fight HQ is another positive step for us and shows the strength of taekwondo in Australia," said Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock.

"We are beyond excited to welcome a dynamic and progressive brand like Fight HQ to our growing family of partners.

"Our strategic direction is to modernise, professionalise and commercialise taekwondo in Australia.

"To achieve this, we must align with brands that share this vision and can support us on this journey.

"The professionalism, business model and values of Fight HQ align with what Australian Taekwondo seeks to achieve to transform the standard and culture of our events."

Fight HQ founder Nick Adams also welcomed the tie-up.

"We want to see the KPNP PSS develop throughout Australia, and we want to support and partner with the Australian taekwondo community, from local club level to international events," he said.

"We're passionate about aligning with combat sports that match our core values and beliefs; our aim is to contribute to building and adding value to the martial arts industry in any way we can.

"Our team lives by the guiding principle of service beyond expectations, and our product range is growing and evolving daily."