Officials from the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) have visited the Borteyman Sports Complex construction site to inspect the progress in the build-up to the delayed African Games in Accra.

GTF President Isaac Aboagye Duah was joined by GTF Tennis Development Committee member Godfrey Tetteh and Ghanaian player Abubakari Yakubu Lea in touring the facility.

They suggested three offices are included at the tennis facilities on the Sports Complex.

Tennis is one of the 24 sports approved on the programme for Accra 2023.

National Federations in Ghana have been urged to join the Organising Committee for the African Games on monthly inspections of the facilities at Borteyman.

Accra 2023 chair Kwaku Ofosu-Asare explained the importance of national bodies visiting the site.

"These are things that we are encouraging," he said.

"The rationale behind this is to get all the various federation heads to visit the facilities and make inputs into the construction.

"NBA [National Basketball Association] Africa has already visited the sites and we will go with the local federation soon."

The African Games was originally due to take place this year, but has been postponed until March 8 to 23 2023 because of economic pressures, delays in preparations and disagreements between the African Union, Association of African National Olympic Committees and the Association of African Sports Confederation.

Ghana has never previously staged the African Games, and there had been calls for the multi-sport event to be cancelled because of the country's economic crisis.