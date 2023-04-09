Iran claim four golds in Greco-Roman finals on day one of Asian Wrestling Championships

Iran won four gold medals as Greco-Roman action took centre stage on the opening day of the United World Wrestling Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In the men’s 55 kilograms category gold went to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz who won 3-1 on points against India’s Rupin Rupin.

Bronze medals went to Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan and Amangali Bekbolatov of Kazakhstan, who both claimed victories by superiority.

There was more Iranian success in the men’s 63kg category with victory going to Iman Hossein Khoon Mohammadi of Iran who beat Uzbekistan’s Shermukhammad Sharibjanov of Uzbekistan by superiority 9-0.

Bronze medals went the way of Kazakhstan’s Mukhamedali Mamurbek and India’s Neeraj Neeraj.

In the 77kg category, victory went to Akzhol Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan, who was awarded the gold medal when his final opponent Amin Yavar Kaviyaninejad of Iran withdrew injured.

Bronze medals were awarded to China’s Rui Liu and Kodai Sakuraba of Japan.

Iran claimed a third gold medal of the opening day in the 87kg category, with Naser Ghasem Alizadeh of Iran beating Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Tursynov by technical superiority.

Bronze medals went to Jalgasbay Berdimuratov of Uzbekistan and Kumar Sunil of India, who both won their bouts on points.

Finally in the heaviest weight category, of 130kg, Iran took home the gold medal again, with World Championship silver medallist Amin Mirzazadeh of Iran overcoming Lingzhe Meng of China 2-0 by points.

Bronze medals were awarded to Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov and Minseok Kim of South Korea.

The Championships were due to be held in New Delhi, India, but due to allegations of sexual misconduct and corruption within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the event was moved to Astana in Kazakhstan.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has agreed to temporarily step aside from his role until an investigation is complete.

Greco-Roman finals are scheduled to continue tomorrow , with medals due to be handed out in the 60, 67, 72, 82 and 97kg categories.