The Eswatini Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (EOCGA) has opened a new headquarters in the legislative capital Lobamba, with the new site unveiled by the country's Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini.

The SZL 2.5 million (£111,000/$138,000/€126,000) facility is also set to house head offices for National Federations, and its opening also formed part of the EOCGA's Golden Jubilee celebrations, having earned International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition in 1972.

Dlamini urged the EOCGA to ensure athletes are made the priority of its work and the new headquarters is used to enhance the development of sport in the country.

He also thanked King Mswati III for providing the land for the EOCGA.

"I would like to thank the King for supporting sports, having donated the piece of land by means of making sure that sports develop in the country," Dlamini said.

It is hoped the EOCGA's headquarters can help to enhance the development of sport in Eswatini ©EOCGA

Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa vice-president and IOC member Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo of Lesotho was among the other officials in attendance at the headquarters' opening.

Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, first participated at the Olympic Games at Munich 1972, boycotted the following two editions in Montreal in 1976 and Moscow in 1980, and has been an ever-present since Los Angeles 1984.

It has yet to win an Olympic medal.

The country has also competed at the Commonwealth Games since Edinburgh 1970, with its last medal a bronze through boxer Simanga Shiba at Melbourne 2006.