IOC thanks WHO for decades of partnership as World Health Organization celebrates 75th birthday

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for "decades of partnership" as the WHO marked its 75th birthday.

The IOC and WHO started collaborating formally in 1984, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to promote public health.

The partnership has grown since then, resulting in a series of projects promoting grassroots sports and healthy lifestyles for all, and using WHO expertise in health emergency, mass gathering, and water quality in the context of the Olympic Games.

The IOC and WHO signed a Cooperative Agreement in 2020 to strengthen and expand their work together in these areas.

In a video message Bach said: "On the occasion of this birthday, we want to thank you for decades of partnership, where we were promoting health and active lives for all people through physical activity and sport.

Happy 7️⃣5️⃣th Birthday to the World Health Organisation! 🥳



IOC President Thomas Bach has a special message to celebrate the historic milestone. @WHO | #WHO75 pic.twitter.com/0Ojhmmuk0k — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) April 7, 2023

"We will be at your side for the next 75 years and beyond, according to our new Olympic Motto Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together."

Last year WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus ran with the Olympic Torch on the day of the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony.

He also met with Bach during the Games to discuss mutual projects and closer collaboration on sport for health during future editions, starting at Paris 2024.

Through the increased collaboration the organisations hope to address issues such as the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, which may be linked to unhealthy lifestyles and a lack of physical activity.

Established on April 7 1948, and based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WHO is a specialist agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health.