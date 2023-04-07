World Aquatics’ action to redress persistent failures in the Mexican Swimming Federation (FMN) by installing a Stabilisation Committee has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Following the CAS rejection of an FMN challenge to the sport’s international governing body, World Aquatics has opened a disciplinary procedure against Kiril Todorov, former FMN President.

"This is an extremely important judgement by CAS, as it clearly confirms the ability of the World Aquatics Bureau to install a Stabilisation Committee when such action is required," said Brent Nowicki, the World Aquatics executive director.

"In the case of the Mexican Swimming Federation, the CAS rightly confirmed that the action taken by the World Aquatics Bureau to protect Mexican athletes, clubs, and officials was justified given the repeated and blatant failures of the federation and its leadership."

The World Aquatics Bureau confirmed the implementation of the Stabilisation Committee at its meeting on January 14, 2022.

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki, pictured with Australian Paralympian Annabelle Williams, has welcomed the rejection by CAS of a Mexican Swimming Federation appeal against the world governing body’s emergency intervention in its governance ©Getty Images

This decision was taken following the repeated failure of the FMN to comply with World Aquatics’ good governance standards.

"In line with FINA’s commitment to all aquatics athletes and to ensure that aquatics athletes in Mexico are treated with the greatest respect and provided equal opportunities, the FINA Bureau has confirmed the implementation of a Stabilisation Committee," World Aquatics said in a statement after the decision.

"Activated in the best interests of all Mexican athletes, the Stabilisation Committee will ensure that the Mexican Swimming Federation adheres to the highest standards of good governance and transparency.

"The Committee will be chaired by Mr Javier Diaz, an Olympian that competed for Mexico at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympics.

"The Stabilisation Committee’s engagement is effective immediately."