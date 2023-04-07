FIFA restricts funding to Indonesian FA after stripping of Under-20 World Cup

FIFA has restricted funding to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) after the country lost the rights to host this year's men's Under-20 World Cup due to not wanting Israel to compete.

Bali was due to host the draw for the tournament but this was initially cancelled after the island's Governor Wayan Koster called for a ban on Israel because of Indonesia's diplomatic support for Palestine.

Protests against Israel's participation in the Under-20 World Cup were also held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta by conservative Islamic groups.

The tournament was removed from the country last month.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has now met with PSSI counterpart Erick Thohir to discuss the situation, with both men International Olympic Committee members.

Infantino explained that funding would be frozen until further notice.

He said FIFA would assess a strategic plan to improve Indonesian football before lifting the restrictions.

The PSSI was previously suspended in 2015 due to Government interference but has avoided that sanction this time.

Protests took place in Jakarta against Israel's participation in the Under-20 World Cup, which was subsequently stripped from Indonesia ©Getty Images

Thohir showed Infantino strategies aimed at improving performance from grassroots to the professional game.

He also shared the commitments made by Indonesian President Joe Widodo to add footballing infrastructure across the country.

FIFA has expressed its support to the PSSI and said it will assist them where needed.

The Under-20 World Cup is still without a host, with Argentina tipped as the most likely candidate.

The event is due to take place from May 20 to June 11.