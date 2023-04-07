Russian fencers asked by FIE to name clubs after IOC bans military affiliation

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has asked Russian athletes and officials to indicate their club affiliations, following the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Last week the IOC Executive Board said that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to competition, if they are not openly in support of the invasion of Ukraine or affiliated to the military.

Ilgar Mammadov, President of the Russian Fencing Federation, told Russian news agency TASS: "We received a response from the International Fencing Federation to a letter dated April 3.

"The FIE Committee advised that we must send an updated list of 110 to 120 of our athletes, coaches and referees with club and agency affiliations in order to comply with the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee.

"We will write as it is - CSKA, Dynamo.

"Then the Committee of the International Fencing Federation will pass the information on to the Executive Committee of the organisation.

"We hope that everything will go quickly, since the Grand Prix in sabre fencing in Seoul is ahead of us, in two weeks."

Ilgar Mammadov, President of the Russian Fencing Federation, reports that Russian athletes are being asked for their club links by the FIE, at the prompting of the IOC ©Getty Images

On March 10, the FIE Congress agreed to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international competitions as neutrals, before the IOC Executive Board recommendation on March 28.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the organisation had asked military experts to establish which athletes had been obliged to carry out military service, and which had continued to serve after that obligatory period was over.

A decision on the participation of Russians and Belarusians at the Paris 2024 Games is yet to be made by the IOC, it insists.

The FIE stance has prompted a backlash in the sport.

Three Fencing World Cups, due to be held in Poland, Germany and France, have been cancelled by the hosts as a result of having to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete.