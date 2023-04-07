General Bruno Le Ray has been appointed director of security for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games following concerns over the speed and efficiency of the recruitment of private agency personnel.

Le Ray, a former military governor of Paris, had a similar responsibility for the city during the Euro 2016 football tournament hosted by France.

He has held a role within the Paris 2024 Organising Committee since 2020 as a "special adviser" on security but will now take overall charge of the operation.

Thomas Collomb, who previously oversaw security operations, is now reporting to him, AFP reports.

Earlier this week, Le Monde reported that concerns had been raised by the French Army which fears they will be called upon at the last moment in a scenario similar to what happened before London 2012.

The French military is concerned it will have to step in to assist with Paris 2024 security ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 organisers have estimated that an average of 17,000 security personnel will be needed per day during the Games, with a peak of 22,000.

Local Organising Committee officials claimed that they are on course to recruit the required number of security workers.

But members of the military in France were still warning about the potential for a last-minute emergency.

At the London 2012 Olympics the British Army, Navy and Royal Air Force had to be called upon to provide personnel to secure the event after private company G4S fell short of the number of staff they had promised.

With less than 500 days to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony, which will present an unprecedented security challenge as it will be held on a six-kilometres stretch of the River Seine, organisers have announced that Le Ray will ensure "the management and coordination of the security of operations within the sites" of the Games, "in conjunction with the State services".