Russia's Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Artur Dalaloyan has said he would not leave his club Dynamo Moscow, despite the threat of not being able to compete at Paris 2024.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board recommended on Tuesday (March 28) that no Russian athletes who support the war or are affiliated to the military should be allowed in international sport.

Dalaloyan, a Tokyo 2020 gold medallist in the men's team event, said he will continue supporting Dynamo, a military club, and the law enforcement agencies it collaborates with.

"In general, nothing positive was said at the Executive Committee, of course," said 26-year-old Dalaloyan, according to Sports.RU.

"I have represented Dynamo since childhood.

"And, of course, the club closely cooperates with law enforcement agencies.

"At some age, the power structures personally helped me to stay in the ranks.

"Every man in our country is obliged to serve in the army, one way or another, everyone is connected with law enforcement agencies."

Artur Dalaloyan has hit out at the IOC recommendation that Russians affiliated with the military should not compete ©Getty Images

The IOC Executive Board recommended that Russia and Belarus be banned completely after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But it has now relaxed its stance and is exploring ways for athletes to compete neutrally, under certain conditions.

It is unclear if affiliation with a pro-army club would breach the IOC's recommendation on not being connected to the military.

No decision has yet been made about Paris 2024.

"Of course, I have dissatisfaction with what is happening," Dalaloyan added.

"I believe that no-one will succumb to these recommendations.

"We all have values.

Artur Dalaloyan, second right, won Olympic gold in the gymnastics team event at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Yes, my Dynamo club represents law enforcement agencies.

"It is valuable for me that I represent Dynamo and law enforcement agencies.

"I am grateful that they helped me train further.

"And because of some recommendations, I will not agree to leave my favorite club, which I have been representing all my life.

"I am sure that our Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports will challenge these recommendations and will do some work to change this framework somehow.

"All this contributes to our wonderful country being stronger and prospering.

"And all the recommendations of the IOC only serve to bring discord and split this system.

"But I hope and I am sure that no-one will be able to do this."

Dalaloyan, nicknamed King Artur, is a three-time world champion.

He won the all-around and floor titles in Doha in 2018, and the team gold in Stuttgart in 2019.