Czech speedster Jan Zabystřan laid claim to be the new king of Whiteface Mountain after completing a hat-trick of Alpine skiing gold medals at the International University Sports Federation Winter World University Games while South Korean short-track queen Choi Min-jeong boosted her total to four titles here.

Zabystřan, a two-time Olympian, added the men’s slalom title to his super-G and giant slalom crowns and Alpine combined bronze to cap a memorable week in Lake Placid.

The last of his victories was the narrowest of them all, with the top three separated by just 0.09 seconds.

Frenchman Jeremie Lagier and American Jacob Dilling threatened to dash Zabystran's hopes of a treble only to fall agonsingly short in a tense finish.

Zabystřan clinched gold with a combined time of 1:51.38 as Lagier missed out on the top prize by a mere 0.05.

Dilling, the leader after the first run, also came incredibly close to glory as he finished 0.09 behind Zabystřan in third.

While Zabystřan continued his dominance on the slopes, three-time Olympic champion Choi starred on the track as she picked up another two golds.

The first of those came in the women’s 1000 metres when she emerged victorious from an incredibly tight final with a time of 1:38.107.

There were just 0.345 separating all five finishers, with Germany's Anna Seidel and Choi's countrywoman Seo Whi-min taking silver and bronze respectively.

Kristyna Otcovska of Czech Republic celebrates after coming from behind to win women's 12.5km mass start gold ©FISU

Choi then helped South Korea secure women’s 3,000m relay gold in 4:12.557, finishing ahead of China in 4:14.642 and the US in 4:24.015.

It was another formidable performance from South Korea’s short-track speed skaters, underlined by a podium sweep in the men’s 1000m final.

Jang Sung-woo registered a time of 1:25.937 to come out on top ahead of Lee Jeong-min and Kim Tae-sung who posted 1:26.029 and 1:26.071 respectively.

South Korea claimed a seventh gold medal in the event when they were crowned men’s 5,000m relay champions.

The quintet pulled off a near-perfect display to seal victory in 7:10.689 as Kazakhstan narrowly pipped The Netherlands to silver with 7:12.409, just 0.41 quicker.

At Mount van Hoevenberg, France's Axel Garnier and Kristyna Otcovska of the Czech Republic came from behind to win titles.

Garnier was positioned as low as 12th in the early part of the men's 15km mass start before clawing his way back to clinch gold in 39:53.7, beating nearest rival Alexandr Mukhin of Kazakhstan by 24.8 seconds.

Kazakh biathlete Kirill Bauer had look set for bronze only to be overtaken by Norway's Oerjan Moseng in the closing stages.

Moseng sealed third spot in 40:26.0, finishing just 6.4 ahead of Bauer.

Britain became men's curling champions with an impressive victory over the US ©FISU

Otcovska produced an even greater comeback as she dragged herself from 28th to first to take gold in the women's 12.5km mass start.

After missing three of her five targets in the opening shooting position, the Czech athlete then shot perfectly as she crossed in a winning time of 41:11.6.

France's Pauline Machut had a 38.8 lead before missing twice at the final shooting range as she came second in 41:32.7.

France's Anna Blanc overcame Ukraine's Lilia Steblyna in the closing stages to clinch bronze in 41:41.1.

Ukraine won their first gold medal of the Games courtesy of Mykhailo Kharuk’s victory in the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom.

Kharuk got the better of Matthäus Pink of Austria by 0.69 with a remarkable late surge that saw him take each turn with perfection to nip into the lead.

Hong Seung-yeong of South Korea won the bronze medal after beating Dominik Stefan Burgstaller of Austria.

Italy's Elisa Fava won women's snowboard parallel giant slalom gold in 33.40 - 1.94 ahead of her Austrian opponent Carmen Kainz.

Switzerland's Flurina Bätschi secured bronze with a 0.79 margin over Ukrainian Vita Bodnaruk.

There was also curling success for Britain and China who claimed the respective men’s and women’s crowns at the Saranac Lake Civic Center.

There was no stopping Britain as they powered to a 5-1 victory over the US, with skip James Craik pulling off the shot of the game to seal the win.

China came from 4-1 down to defeat South Korea as skip Han Yu inspired a thrilling fightback to upset Ha Seung-youn’s team with a 6-4 triumph.

The day finished with Canada winning women's ice hockey gold at the Olympic Center courtesy of a 5-0 thrashing of Japan.