Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix of the United States has been honoured by the University of Southern California (USC).

The California-born athlete now has a track and field venue named after her.

Known as Cromwell Field, the venue will be called Allyson Felix Field.

"When Allyson and I spoke about naming the field after her, she responded with the grace and humility she has shown throughout her life," USC President Carol Folt said.

"The Allyson Felix Field will recognize her immense achievements as a sports legend and Trojan - while also showing our admiration for her role as an entrepreneur, advocate and champion for women."

The 14-time World Championships gold medallist graduated with a degree in elementary education from USC in 2008.

Felix retired last year after winning the 4x400 metres mixed relay bronze on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

So humbled and honored that @USC would honor me in this way. It means so much to me that they have celebrated not only my athletic accomplishments but my efforts to create change. #fighton ✌🏾 @USC_Athletics pic.twitter.com/ilaigZSSah — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) January 19, 2023

But she returned for the United States women’s 4x400m relay event, signing off with a gold medal – her 20th at the World Championships.

The 37-year-old is the founder and President of the footwear brand Saysh.

She also has an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC.

"For me to be born and raised in Los Angeles and have such a history at USC, I am just completely humbled," Felix said.

"It’s such a huge honor (sic) to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me."