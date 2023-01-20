Beijing 2022 normal hill gold medallist Ryōyū Kobayashi of Japan claimed the top prize at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo.

Kobayashi scored 134.6 points in one attempt, covering a distance of 130 metres.

He backed that up with a 135m jump, getting 136.9 points and 271.5 in total for the gold medal.

"I would never have expected this, I am completely surprised," said Kobayashi after the win.

"Today I benefited from the fact that I was able to train here in Sapporo for the past two weeks and I definitely had the necessary luck today that you just need on a day like this."

Poland’s two-time Olympic bronze medallist Dawid Kubacki bagged the silver medal.

He scored 264.3 points in total.

Kubacki covered distances of 125.5 and 137 for silver and got 123.5 and 140.8 points respectively for the two attempts.

Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, got the bronze medal in the Japanese city.

Granerud scored 262.6 with efforts of 126.4 and 136.2m.

Kubacki’s compatriot Kamil Stoch came in fourth while Austrian Stefan Kraft finished fifth.

Despite finishing second, Kubacki increased his overall World Cup lead to 1090 points while Granerud has 956 points.

Anže Lanišek of Slovenia is currently third on 912.