The International University Sports Federation's (FISU) Healthy Campus programme has been promoted at an event in Taiwan.

A workshop was held by the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation (CTUSF) to promote the initiative, which has reached universities around the world.

Forty-five people from 28 universities attended the event, and watched an online presentation by FISU's director of Healthy Campus and universities relations, Fernando Parente.

Chingyu Tseng, a member of the FISU Executive Committee and a CTUSF vice-president, was among those at the workshop.

The event covered universities in the north of Taiwan with other sessions for different regions planned for the coming months.

"Our aim is to have at least three universities joining FISU Healthy Campus by the end of this year," said Fran Lee, the CTUSF chief of international affairs.

"The programme is new to CTUSF, so it was very useful to have this presentation and all the explanations.

"We already have received positive feedback from university representatives, and we are confident that our member universities will soon join the list of universities registered for the FISU Healthy Campus Programme."

Launched in May 2020 following the breakout of COVID-19, the Healthy Campus Programme works to help universities "develop and improve health and well-being for all campus communities".

It includes sharing best practices across seven key areas - sports and physical activity, mental health, nutrition, disease prevention, risk behaviour, environment and social responsibility and sustainability.

Universities are awarded with certification if they meet the programme's criteria.