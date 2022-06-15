The Queen’s Baton is now heading for the Isle of Man where it is set to be the centrepiece for an Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association fundraising banquet for their Birmingham 2022 team.

It will be the 69th of the nations and territories to be visited before the Games scheduled opening in Birmingham on July 28.

The Baton arrived in the Channel Islands after a journey of over 12,300 kilometres from the Falklands.

Jersey Lieutenant governor Sir Stephen Dalton, his wife Anne and their dog Archie were on hand to welcome it to the island.

"We’re excited that Jersey will be welcoming the Queen’s Baton Relay and we’re committed to ensuring as many islanders as possible get to see the Baton," Commonwealth Games Jersey vice-president Morag Obarska said.





Jersey have named a team of 28 across eight sports for Birmingham 2022.

"For our selected athletes, this is their first high-profile engagement ahead of the Games and is the start of what promises to be a really exciting summer for them," Obarska added.

The Baton was taken to the "FB Sports Field", named after benefactor Florence Boot, Jersey born wife of Jesse Boot, founder of the chain of chemists.

Table tennis players and athletes had a chance to view the Baton close up and in the course of the day it also visited sports groups in the other Games sports.

It was also transported around the island by sea kayaks at Grève de Lecq and by rowing boat from the Gunsite to West Park.

…then on to the beach clean at Fenella Beach - doesn't look like Perry & the IOMCGA leadership team are pulling their weight though?!#QBR2022 #Birmingham22 #TeamIOM pic.twitter.com/7ZGUOGcLeo — Isle of Man CGA (@IOMCGA) June 15, 2022

Young judokas welcomed the Baton to Guernsey’s beaches for the next stage of its journey.

The Guernsey women’s cricket team also held it at the King George V playing fields in St Peter Port after their match against Canaccord Cricket Club.

"I am delighted that the Bailiwick of Guernsey is part of this extraordinary journey. It is a way to highlight and promote the beauty of Guernsey to people across the Commonwealth." Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association chairman David Harry said.

Bailiff of Guernsey Richard McMahon had also watched the Baton pass.

A fun time down @KGVGSY on Sunday! Following their game against @CanaccordCC , the Guernsey Women’s team took part in the Queen's Baton Relay as part of the build up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in @birminghamcg22 in July. @GuernseyCGA @SpikeProds https://t.co/aNmJMhktpC pic.twitter.com/SpjYndGL6L — Gower (@Gowerguernsey) June 14, 2022

The Relay also arrived in time for the firing of the "Noon Day Gun," a daily event at Castle Cornet.

Abi Galpin, Guernsey women's 100 metres and 200 metres record holder joined Peter Curtis for a demonstration of the relay at Footes Lane Stadium in St Peterport.

The pair are among five athletes named for Birmingham 2022 as part of an overall team of 28.

It was also taken to Isle of Herm which also forms part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.