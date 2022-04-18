Paris 2024 organisers are considering the possibility of staging boxing in Hall Six of the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles, it has been reported.

According to French newspaper L'Équipe, boxing is among the potential sports to replace basketball, which was originally due to take place at the venue.

Boxing is currently scheduled to be held on the Suzanne-Lenglen court at Roland-Garros.

The preliminary round of the basketball event was moved from the venue after the Olympic organisers and the International Basketball Federation bowed to pressure from members of France's Olympic silver-medal winning team.

National Basketball Association athletes Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and Rudy Gobert all criticised the venue for having a low ceiling.

Vincent Poirier and Andrew Albicy also expressed their displeasure.

Measuring at 9 metres, which is within FIBA regulations, the ceiling could have allegedly been the smallest in Olympic history.

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert criticised Hall Six of the Porte de Versailles for having a low ceiling ©Getty Images

However, the possibility of boxing being transferred to the venue is not backed up by Dominique Nato, the President of the French Boxing Federation.

"Boxing remains on the Suzanne Lenglen court and the final phase could even take place on the Philippe-Chatrier court," he told L'Équipe.

The Parc des Expositions hosted numerous major fights in the early 1970s, such as the world semi-final between France's Jean-Claude Bouttier and the United States' Emil Griffith on December 18, 1972.

Discussions are reportedly continuing between Paris 2024, the International Olympic Committee and numerous International Federations.

L'Équipe also report that a deadline of July 2023 has been set to establish a new site map.