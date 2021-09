The impact of COVID-19 is set to make a further impact upon the new HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and continue into 2022 with the cancellation of four events.

The Singapore Sevens, due to take place on October 29 and 30, and Cape Town Sevens, originally scheduled for December 10 until 12, have been both dropped for the 2021 season due to the coronavirus.

It follows news that events in Hong Kong and Paris had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"We highly regret that we had to cancel the Cape Town Sevens for a second successive season, but unfortunately the situation with the pandemic has made it impossible for us to stage the world-class event we've become used to in recent years," SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.

"There were simply too many insurmountable challenges, in the ever-changing environment we are currently operating in, to allow us to predictably plan for an event of this magnitude.

"Due to COVID travel restrictions, several major teams had already indicated that they would not be able to travel to Cape Town in December, which further complicated our planning.

"In conjunction with World Rugby, we had no other choice than to take this very disappointing but necessary decision, with the health and welfare of players, fans and the wider public as top priority.

"However, we are hard at work to deliver a world-class Rugby World Cup Sevens in September next year."

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Cape Town has been cancelled for a second year because of COVID-19 ©Getty Images

World Rugby has also announced that next season’s schedule will not include events in Sydney and Hamilton due to the strict entry conditions for visitors being imposed by Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

World Rugby is now seeking replacement hosts.

The World Rugby Sevens Series is due to resume in Canada later this month at Vancouver on September 18 and 19 followed by an event in Edmonton on September 25 and 26.

The events in Canada will form the 2021 Series, with the title awarded in Edmonton, even though a number of countries are expected to be unable to travel there due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Given the unique circumstances of the pandemic, there will be no relegation from the 2021 Series and the results will not contribute towards seedings for any other future events, World Rugby has announced.

Both Vancouver and Edmonton are also due to feature world-class women’s fast four competitions, including new Olympic silver medallists France, alongside Britain, the United States and hosts Canada as World Rugby continues its commitment to increase elite competition opportunities for women’s rugby.

The 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series is now due to open with a pair of men’s and women’s combined events in Dubai this November.

The Emirates Dubai 7s is scheduled to host a behind closed doors round on November 26 and 27, followed by a second round on December 3 and 4 with fans in attendance at the popular event in The Sevens Stadium.

The full schedule is due to be announced later this year.

The 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is due to open with back-to-back events in Dubai in November ©Getty Images

"The Olympic Games in Tokyo once again showcased the very best of rugby sevens to a huge global audience as the sport’s fast-paced, action-packed style thrilled fans watching around the globe," World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said.

"We now look ahead to the return of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series with the upcoming events in Canada and what promises to be a very busy and exciting year for the sport in 2022 with the Series, which will kick-off in Dubai, followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and climaxing with Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

"The truly global nature of the Series has made it difficult to plan with certainty in this uniquely challenging time as the ongoing and dynamic impacts and travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders.

"As ever, the health and welfare of players, fans and wider society continues to be our primary concern.

"Together with the host organisers we are disappointed not to be able to deliver the planned Series events in Singapore and Cape Town this year, however we look forward to bringing the joy and spirit of rugby sevens back to both cities in 2022, meanwhile the events in Canada this month offer a unique opportunity for the teams participating to compete in a winner takes all pair of events in the 2021 Series.

"We are thankful for the strong spirit of collaboration from HSBC and all our partners, who have been unwavering in their support and ensuring that rugby sevens has a bright future.

"World Rugby is making good progress working with a range of stakeholders to help define the longer-term direction for the Series and we are confident this will provide a platform for the continued global growth of the game to build on what we know will be an very exciting year in 2022."