Former Japanese pop star Shingo Katori claims the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here have the "power to change society" after admitting that he did not know how to speak to people in wheelchairs before learning about the Games.

Katori is a former member of SMAP – one of Japan’s most popular boy bands – and is now working as an International Paralympic Committee (IPC) special ambassador for Tokyo 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers to ban the general public from attending venues in Tokyo during the Paralympics, which are set to take place from Tuesday (August 24) to September 5, with about 4,400 athletes poised to compete across 22 sports.

But Katori believes the Games will have a lasting impact on Japan, ensuring people with disabilities are treated the same as the rest of society in the host nation.

"Before I [learned about] the Paralympic Games, frankly speaking, people in wheelchairs or with artificial legs, I didn’t have an opportunity to meet and didn’t know how to communicate with them," said Katori.

"Somewhere inside myself, I hesitated to communicate with those people, but through Para sports, such hesitation shrank.

"I now can communicate more casually with Para athletes.

"When I think about my personal experience, this Paralympic Games in Tokyo has the power to change society."

He added: "I changed gradually.

"With these Tokyo Games as a trigger, I hope society will change and there will be more rich communication among the people."

Japanese wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda is gearing up to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Fellow former SMAP members Goro Inagaki and Tsuyoshi Kusanagi are also IPC special ambassadors for Tokyo 2020.

Katori, Inagaki and Kusanagi were invited to a press conference to give their thoughts on the Games.

"From July 2018, we became special ambassadors of the IPC," said Inageki.

"After that, we have been promoting Para sports to as many people as possible.

"We have been appearing in various media and communicating through our social media channels.

"We have a charity song which is used as an educational material for the promotion of the Paralympic Games.

"We have donated the proceeds of this music to the promotion of the Paralympic Games.

"This has been spread to more than 30 countries, and I am very happy our song is reaching children in these countries.

"We received such a huge energy from the Para athletes.

"Our life perspectives have changed. In this Paralympic Games, I’m sure we will be able to encounter many such perspective-changing moments, and I hope changes in people’s emotions can spread as much as possible."

Kusanagi added: "For more than three years, we have been having exchanges with Para athletes.

"Finally, the day when their efforts will culminate is arriving, and I’m really excited to observe their superhuman performances.

"That will be a large stimulus for myself.

"Through television, I hope the viewers gain courage."