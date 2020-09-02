FIFA step in to run Venezuelan Football Federation after death of Acting President

FIFA has appointed a Normalisation Committee to run the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) following the death of Acting President Jesús Berardinelli last month.

The worldwide governing body said the Committee, which will manage the body on a day-to-day basis and will organise elections, had been installed to address the "leadership vacuum" at the FVF.

Berardinelli had been acting President since January after Laureano González stepped down citing health problems.

He was also first vice-president of the FVF and FIFA said his death at the age of 61 – which came shortly after he was arrested on charges of misusing public money – meant the the FVF "is currently facing a situation in which its President and first vice-president are permanently absent".

Acting FVF President Jesús Berardinelli died at the age of 61 last month ©FVF

"This leadership vacuum prevents the FVF from taking key administrative and sporting decisions during these critical times, which could impact negatively on the development of Venezuelan football at all levels," FIFA said in a statement.

Restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic could also prevent the FVF from holding its elections within the time period set out in its statutes, FIFA added.

The Normalisation Committee's mandate is set to run until June 30 of next year at the latest.

FIFA stepping in to run the FVF marks the latest crisis for the Venezuelan body, which was embroiled in the corruption scandal at the worldwide organisation.

González took over as FVF President after predecessor Rafael Esquivel, a former vice-president of the South American Football Confederation, was arrested during dawn raids at the Baur Au Lac hotel in Zurich ahead of FIFA's Congress in May 2015.