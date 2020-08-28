The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has established a gender equality working group.

The group will help guide and advise the IBU on strategies and policies that will enhance gender equality at all levels of biathlon.

Its role is also to ensure that the IBU’s gender equality policy is created and implemented in line with international standards.

The policy will be focused on four priority areas.

These are equal representation and gender sensitivity in decision making, equal representation and gender equality in coaching and teaching in sport, the fight against gender violence in sport and the role of sport in preventing gender violence, and the fight against negative gender stereotypes in sport.

Members of the working group were selected by the IBU Executive Board and comprise male and female representatives with diverse experience and expertise related to gender equality.

This includes former athlete and IBU staff member Daniel Boehm, Canadian Biathlon Federation Board member Sarah Dentry-Travis, Swedish Biathlon Federation President Sofia Domeij, and Belarus Biathlon Federation secretary general Darya Leosh.

Also in the group is Biathlon Integrity Union head Greg McKenna, German Ski Association Executive Board member Karin Orgeldinger, Finnish Biathlon Association secretary general Tapio Pukki and Hungarian team coach Emőke Szőcs.

Former athlete and Swedish Biathlon Federation President Sofia Domeij is in the IBU gender equality working group ©Getty Images

Professor Emerita at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences in Oslo, Norway, Kari Fasting, is serving as the body’s external expert, with Irina Gladkikh of the International Olympic Committee as the co-expert.

"The creation of the IBU gender equality working group is a critical step forward in our journey towards achieving gender equality within biathlon," said IBU development director Dagmara Gerasimuk.

"Upgrading our governing principles and regulations is a key objective of target 26, and this working group will play a vital role in advising the IBU on international best practice and developing our gender equality policy.

"We know that if we are to achieve our sport’s full potential, we must embrace the diverse experience, expertise and insight that all members of the biathlon family bring, men and women.

"The gender equality working group will help us do that and ensure that biathlon challenges gendered stereotypes, strengthens the fight against gender violence, improves opportunities and strives for equal representation within our decision making bodies."

The working group met for the first time by videoconference in August to discuss its responsibilities and set short-term and long-term goals.