Materials science company Dow and Japanese printing company Toppan have created recyclable signs and banners for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A new polyolefin-based fabric has been created for the temporary banners, with all plastic parts, including the membrane, mesh, eyelet and yarn, comprised only of polyolefins.

The fabric also contains well-dispersed inorganic materials as filler.

As only one type of plastic is used to create the banners and signs, is it easier to recycle, especially when compared to the traditional tarpaulin commonly used for banners.

Once the Olympics have come to an end, Dow and Toppan intend to collect banners and signage that are made with the polyolefin-based materials and upcycle them into different products.

Banners and signage will be re-palletised as a renewable resin and blended with timber from wood waste to produce wood-plastic composite materials for benches and floors, the companies say.

Dow is the official carbon partner of the International Olympic Committee and has been a member of The Olympic Partner worldwide sponsorship programme since 2010.

"This initiative is a great example of combining Dow’s materials science expertise with our customers’ market insights to create an outcome that is great for the environment," Nicoletta Piccolrovazzi, Dow Olympic and Sports Solutions global sustainability and technology director, said.

"Together, we can help the Olympic Games be even more sustainable.

"Working hand-in-hand with Toppan Printing, we developed this polyolefin-based fabric especially for Tokyo 2020 to address the growing need to give plastic a second life."

Banners and signage for Tokyo 2020 will be upcycled in benches and floors ©Getty Images

Toppan is a leading global provider of integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics.

"This project with Dow has enabled us to push beyond the traditional use and end-of-life of our products," said Seiji Furuya, Toppan’s information and communication division technical strategy and development manager.

"Recycling these Tokyo 2020 banners will showcase how collaborations such as ours can help society shift away from single-use plastics and reduce the amount of materials destined for incineration or landfills, to create something entirely new."

Sustainability is a key element of Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC’s reform programme introduced in 2014.

Since 2014, the IOC has also committed to be climate positive, defined as an entity which goes beyond achieving net zero carbon emissions to create an environmental benefit by removing additional carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Tokyo 2020, now postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to achieve carbon neutrality through a range of measures.

This includes renewable energy and zero-emission vehicles provided by Olympic Partner Toyota.