The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has announced a strategic partnership with the Global Sports Innovation Center (GSIC).

This latest alliance is set to allow the GEF to leverage the knowledge of GSIC to contribute to the future development of esports.

It is said it will result in greater engagement with athletes and players, and improve the spectator experience.

"Esports has been on a significant upward trajectory for some time now and has a unique opportunity for continued expansion," said Chris Overholt, who chairs the GEF Digital, Technology and Innovation Commission.

"The partnership with GSIC enables the GEF to further bridge the connection and networks between esports and traditional sport through the responsible use of technology for good.

"We are excited about the future of esports, and through this alliance, we can accelerate our digital capabilities and elevate our position as a leader."

The Global Sports Innovation Center aims to connect the sports industry to technology and innovation ©Microsoft

GSIC is powered by Microsoft and connects the sports industry to technology and innovation.

"The growth of esports and its prevalence has never been more robust, particular during this time," GSIC general manager Iris Cordoba said.

"The world sports industry has begun to see the blurring of lines between esports and traditional sport.

"We look forward to working with the GEF, the convening body of the world’s esports ecosystem, to support the innovation in esports and empowering the convergence of esports and traditional sport for a vibrant and exhilarating esports experience worldwide."

The partnership is the latest in a series of collaborations for the GEF, including with the Olympic Council of Asia, the South American Sports Organisation and public-relations company Dentsu.