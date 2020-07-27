The International Luge Federation (FIL) has confirmed the pre-homologation of the Beijing 2022 sliding centre is expected to take place between October 23 and November 1.

Bobsleigh, skeleton and luge athletes from around the world were supposed to visit the National Sliding Center in Yanqing from March 9 to 15 to certify it in preparation for Beijing 2022.

This process must be completed for the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) and the FIL to officially approve the track as safe for racing.

The event was postponed in January amid the spread of coronavirus.

The FIL said the event will now take place from October 23 to November 1, subject to major conditions and restrictions.

Around 16 international athletes, coaches and experts are expected to participate in the event, along with luge athletes from China and their coaches.

The sliding venue was billed as being 90 per cent complete last month.

Ice-making processes were finished in just 10 days for the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, marking a milestone for the venue.



As the 1st sliding track in China🇨🇳, we‘re itching to see the #bobsleigh, #skeleton and #luge events that will be hosted here during #Beijing2022🛷. pic.twitter.com/ex778J6hWm — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) March 11, 2020

The FIL added that its COVID-19 coordinator for North America and Asia will be the Executive Board member Dwight Bell.

The American’s role will be to help negotiations regarding the lifting of travel restrictions for luge athletes.

The announcement followed the FIL’s latest Executive Board meeting, which was held as a video conference.

Beijing 2022 test events are currently the only international competitions permitted by the Chinese Government this year.

China’s General Administration of Sports announced the suspension of all other international sporting events on July 9, claiming that "science and order" was behind the decision following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Athletics and tennis events are among the competitions impacted to date.