The canoe slalom venue for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo has opened for athletes to practice.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced the opening dates of two new permanent venues for the Olympic and Paralympic Games – the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre and the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

Venues will be open to the public as long as usage does not interfere with the delivery of and preparations for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 is now set to take place in 2021 after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre opened for practice use by athletes today and will remain open until December 28.

Members of the public will also be able to use the venue for rafting tours and kayak training sessions.

A date for this has not been announced, however, due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

The Centre, which cost ¥7 billion (£51.6 million/$66.3 million/€56.7 million) to build, is set to host canoe slalom competition from July 25 to 30, 2021, during Tokyo 2020.

The Tatsumi Water Polo Centre is set to open for competition and practice use on August 21 ©Getty Images

The Tatsumi Water Polo Centre is set to open for competition and practice use on August 21.

It will remain open until March 31 2021, with a competition already booked in the venue from August 21 to 31.

Again, a date for public access is set to be announced in the coming months.

The Olympic water polo contests are due to be held from July 24 to August 8, 2021.

Members of the public will also be able to swim and dive at the venue.

The opening dates of other new permanent venues will be announced later.

Tokyo 2020 recently confirmed it had secured all 42 venues required to host the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, having reached agreements for the Athletes' Village and the Big Sight exhibition centre.