Former Sacramento Kings director of basketball operations and intelligence Elizabeth Ramsey has been appointed as the first executive director of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Athletes’ Advisory Council (AAC).

Ramsey will be tasked with working with the Council's elected volunteer leadership to establish strategic goals and advance relationships between American athletes, the AAC, the USOPC and other key stakeholders.

The USOPC said her appointment "will enable the AAC to more effectively and professionally advise the USOPC and advocate on behalf of US Olympic and Paralympic athletes".

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said the organisation "look forward to working with Elizabeth to further elevate athlete voices in our work."

"We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to the AAC," said AAC chair Han Xiao.

"Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience in collegiate and professional sports that will be invaluable in helping us navigate the unique issues that Team USA athletes face.

"We have no doubt she is the right person to help us transform the way we engage with and advocate for the athletes we represent."

July 16, 2020

A former collegiate basketball player, Ramsey moved into a sports management role with the Sacramento Kings, where she worked closely with the assistant general manager, managed the scouting department operations and gathered intelligence related to National Basketball Association (NBA) prospects.

She was a member of the NBA Women in Basketball Operations Committee, helped establish the first NBA Women in Basketball Operations Forum and also previously worked for the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

"I am very excited to join Team USA, and I look forward to working with the AAC and its leadership to help them reach their goals and establish meaningful and positive influence across the Team USA athlete community," said Ramsey.

"I have many fond memories watching Team USA, and I am humbled and honoured I will get to work in support of these athletes on a daily basis."