The International Testing Agency (ITA) has entered into new cooperation agreements with eight National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs), a move it says will increase efficiency in the global quest for clean sport.

NADOs from China, Britain, Japan, France, South Korea, South Africa, Denmark and The Netherlands have all signed collaboration agreements with the ITA.

This will see them share intelligence, collect samples on behalf of the ITA, cooperate on testing plans and collaborate on certain cases.

Education programmes for various stakeholders, including athletes and anti-doping workers, are also set to be delivered jointly.

"We are very pleased and honoured to partner with these leading National Anti-Doping Organisations," ITA director general Benjamin Cohen said.

"These agreements will allow us to jointly strengthen fairness in sports nationally and internationally.

"The fight against doping requires efficient collaboration platforms to share expertise, data and intelligence.

"Joining forces with national organisations will create synergies on many fronts and coordinate our efforts in the benefit of athletes and the anti-doping community as a whole."

The ITA had already entered into collaboration agreements with several other NADOs, including the United States Anti-Doping Agency, Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport and Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency.

The China Anti-Doping Agency is one of eight national bodies to signed a collaboration agreement with the International Testing Agency ©Getty Images

Michael Ask, chairman of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO) and Anti-Doping Denmark chief executive, believes the partnerships offer "clear benefits".

"Today’s approach in anti-doping is increasingly driven by intelligence," Ask said.

"In order to be effective, especially when it comes to systematic doping across borders and sports, a smart and collaborative effort from everyone involved is key.

"Intelligence only bears results when information is shared, and so I am pleased about this series of freshly formed collaborations between the ITA and National Anti-Doping Agencies, both in my position as chair of iNADO and as CEO of Anti-Doping Denmark.

"These partnerships will also offer clear benefits to athletes, for example in terms of better coordination of doping controls or through joint efforts in the area of education and prevention."

The ITA claims to act independently of any sports organisation or national interest.

It began operations in June 2018, which was seen as a key step in the global fight for clean sport, following its creation being approved by the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board in July 2017.

The ITA runs anti-doping programmes for more than 45 International Federations and organisers of major events, with the International Cycling Union poised to use ts services from 2021.

It has expressed a belief that the close alignment of national and international anti-doping regimes is paramount for successful and efficient global operations.